Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan will resume the party’s long march from Kamoke today.

The participants of the march will move toward Aimanabad today. Punjab CM spokesperson Musarat Cheema said former prime minister Imran Khan will stay in Gujranwala tonight.

She said that the number of participants in the Azadi March is increasing with every passing day.

It may be noted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has halted the third day’s activities in solidarity after a female reporter passed away during long.

Day 3 of long march

Addressing the march’s participants, PTI Chief Imran Khan said that the march was supposed to move towards Kamoke, Gujranwala,. “However, due to the tragic incident, we will stop the march immediately.”

“We pray for the patience and strength of the woman’s family to deal with the tragedy,“ the former premier said.