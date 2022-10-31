Share:

Ahead of the arrival of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march in Islamabad, the government has extended the Red Zone of the federal capital.

Under the new decision, Faisal Avenue, Margallah Road, Barri Imam and Fifth Avenue have all been made part of the Red Zone. Since Section 144 will remain in force in the areas declared parts of the Zone, no rally or a public gathering will be allowed there.

PTI’s long march, which started from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on Friday, October 28, 2022 to pressurize the government for early elections could reach Gujranwala even after three days.