Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday addressed the participants of the long march in Kamoke.

In his address, PTI Chairman thanked the people of Kamoke for their overwhelming support.

Talking about the Chief Election Comissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, the former prime minister alleged that the ECP’s chief is acting like a ‘servant’ of the Sharif family. He also announced filing an Rs10 billion defamation case against the chief election commissioner of Pakistan.

“You [CEC] have raised questions on my dignity and honesty, that’s why filing defamation case,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying.

He said, "I will deposit the damages received from Sikandar Raja in the hospital".

I know the ‘imported govt’ is trying to stop the coverage of PTI long march, he said. While he added that all parties are against him.

He questioned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that what has he done for Pakistani people? He said that the people of Pakistan are not sheep, they are humans.

"I’m asking politely, listen to the voice of the people of Pakistan. Look where they are standing," he said.

While he also added that he will leave if any illegal act would have been done from his side.