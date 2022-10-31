Share:

PESHAWAR - “Imran Niazi’s politics of lies would not attract the people,” said Senator Rubina Khalid, the KP president of Pakistan People’s Party Women’s Wing here on Sunday.

Talking to the media persons, Rubina Khalid said that the aim of the ‘rioters’ long march was to divide the Pakistani nation and spread negative propaganda against the state institutions. Those who claimed to bring a crowd of millions to Islamabad could only gather a few thousand people. The people had once again rejected their narrative, added Senator Rubina Khalid.

The Imran-led PTI wanted to “destabilise the country by including armed people in the crowd,” she said and added their wish would never be fulfilled.

Rubina Khalid alleged that he [Imran] wanted to attack the integrity and peace of the country and “had become a “threat” to the country.

“If Imran Khan thinks that he would increase pressure on the institutions, which in turn will put pressure on the federal government, then this is his erroneous misunderstanding,” said the senator.A