SEHWAN-Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, along with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, reached Sehwan on Sunday and distributed ration among the flood-affectees. On arrival at Shehbaz Air Base, the members of the national and provincial assembly from Jamshoro district welcomed the Governor Punjab and Chief Minister Sindh.

MNA Dr Sikandar Rahputo presented gifts of ‘Ajrak’ and ‘Sindhi Topi’ to Balighur Rehman. Governor Punjab along with Syed Murad Ali Shah distributed 5,000 ration bags among the flood-victims in Qadir Bux Bhallai village and also interacted with the affectees.

The flood-stricken people chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman. Governor Punjab and CM Sindh also visited Manchhar Lake and villages Bagal Buzdar and Ali Gohar Bozdar, and distributed ration among the flood-victims.

On the occasion, Governor Punjab and Sindh Chief Minister also had lunch with the flood-victims.

They also visited the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan and laid floral wreath at the grave and offered Fateha. Later, speaking to media, Governor Punjab said that Imran Khan never focused on the flood, his focus was only on the general elections, which would be held on time. There had been a huge disaster due to floods in Sindh and people from the private sector of Punjab donated 11,000 ration bags and more help would be extended to the flood-affected people of Sindh, he said.

He thanked Syed Murad Ali Shah and Bilawal Bhutto for their love and hospitality Chief Minister Sindh thanked Governor Punjab for visiting Sehwan and briefed him about the problems being faced by the people due to recent floods. He thanked the people of Punjab for helping the flood victims in Sindh.

The Sindh government had been trying its best to restore normal life by completing the drainage of flood-affected areas across Sindh as soon as possible, the Murad Ali said, adding, that by the time 70% of the accumulated water had been drained, while the rest of the water would be drained very soon.

He expressed regret over the killing of youths in Karachi’s Machhar Colony and said the killers would be brought to justice very soon. To a question, Murad Ali Shah said this was the time to help people not to do politics. That’s why PTI’s long march was not well received despite the support of the Punjab government. Later, Murad Ali Shah and Balighur Rehman visited Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, and inspected various wards besides interacting with patients.

After his successful visit, Chief Minister Sindh saw Governor Punjab off at Shehbaz Air Base as he left for Lahore.