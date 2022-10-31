Share:

LAHORE - Qasim Ali Khan of Lahore Gymkhana grabbed the 22nd Paragon Sindh Amateur Golf Championship trophy with a score of 220 - four over par - at Karachi Golf Club (KGC) on Sunday. The runner-up was Omar Shikoh Khan from KGC, who scored 223 - seven over par followed by Arsalan Khan of KGC with score of 223 - seven under. In the senior veteran’s H-Cap 0-7 category, Khurram Khan of KGC was winner followed by Brig Mohsin Farooq and Zahid Ibrahim. The new leader in Senior H-Cap 8-14 was Brig Qasim Changezi and runner-up was Salman Ali. Zahid Ibrahim of KGC won senior category followed by Khurram Khan. The prize distribution ceremony was attended by office-bearers of SGA and KGC. SGA President Khurram Khan congratulated the winners and participants and thanked the sponsors, KGC, and management, for conducting the event successfully. “I am thankful to Zafar Mahmood, Ghazanfar Abbas, Irfan Rasheed, Babar Siddiqui of Paragon Developers for for their utmost support.”