Pakistani expatriates are making efforts to improve US-Pakistan relations while contributing to social reforms by investing in Pakistan’s education, health and other social infrastructure. New York is the world’s largest economic center, the headquarters of the United Nations, and the largest city in America, where people from all over the world live. A large number of overseas Pakistanis also live in this great city. The immigration of Pakistanis to North America started in the mid-1970s. Initially, a small number of skilled people such as doctors, engineers and scientists got immigration and over the years, a large number of Pakistanis reached the United States through various means and settled there.

Most of the Pakistanis who settled in New York were low-skilled and not very well educated, so at first in such a crisis, they worked at gas stations, grocery stores, food, construction and transportation sectors, etc.

Today, the second and third generation of overseas Pakistanis have mingled with the liberal and non-biased society of America and actively participate in local rituals and festivals while also celebrating their Islamic and national days with great enthusiasm. Pakistani diaspora are a viable source of social integration with foreign communities, which creates a culture of peaceful co-existence and global harmony. Arrangements have been made for Islamic education and training of children along with prayers in the mosques here.

Few journalists, writers, producers who also came to United States from Pakistan for better future faced difficulties took different low paid jobs initially. Some of these courageous and enthusiastic people started Urdu newspapers, magazines, TV shows, and literary circles for their community, and they played an important role in providing Pakistanis with local news and events happening in their native country. The Pakistani-American community is making significant contribution towards social reforms by investing in education, health and other social infrastructure of Pakistan. Moreover they generously donates for many Pakistani charities including Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Edhi Foundation and ICNA.

In the USA, Pakistani doctors’ organisations APPNA and ICNA, along with a few other organisations and groups, are also playing a remarkable role in helping the local Pakistanis and Americans as well by providing them with free meals, medical assistance, shelter, and other services. They also collected donations for flood victims and the displaced. During COVID, Pakistani-American doctors, paramedical staff, and welfare associations worked very hard under a pandemic crisis. Pakistani businessmen, professionals, and doctors in the United States have been working hard to improve US-Pakistan relations. Pakistani doctors in the USA and their organizations, including APNA, Pak-PAC, APPAC, and their officials, are in constant contact with the US government and members of Congress and organize fund-raising and political support for them. In present circumstance, we need to set side our common distinctions and fix our framework just to improve country’s economy and prosperity of the nation.

The writer is a former Interim Minister Information Punjab.