KARACHI-The second phase of the paediatric drive for Covid vaccination will begin tomorrow (Tuesday) in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Over 2.5 million children up to 11 years of age will receive their second dose of Covid vaccine to protect them from the virus.

The areas to be covered under the drive include districts Central, East, West, South, Malir, Korangi, Kaemari in Karachi division and Hyderabad district. In a statement, Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said: “While incidences of Covid have declined in Pakistan, we must still protect the younger population with paediatric doses of the Covid vaccine.” EPI project director Dr Irshad Memon said it was mass vaccination that helped the world hit by the pandemic return to normalcy. “We must protect our children now and keep them safe from Covid as well,” he said, while urging parents and school administrations to step forward and facilitate the government in reaching children. During the first phase of the vaccination drive that began in September, a total population of 2,518,312 between the age group of 5 and 11 years was covered.