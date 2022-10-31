Share:

Four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the general area of Kaman Pass near Shahrig, in Balochistan on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an Intelligence Based Operation commenced yesterday in Kaman Pass near Shahrig, to clear a hideout of Terrorists. Security Forces were helicopter dropped near the suspected location of terrorists to cut the escape routes and clear the hideout.

However, during the establishment of blocking positions, terrorists opened fire onto the Security Forces, resulting into Shahadat of Sepoy Shafi Ullah and Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser.

A cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices have been recovered.

The clearance operation, however, continues to apprehend other terrorists in the area.