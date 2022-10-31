Share:

Heading into the last group games, the Champions League dream is still alive for all four teams in Group D – Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon, Olympique Marseille, and Tottenham Hotspur.

As Frankfurt travel to Lisbon and Marseille host Tottenham on Tuesday, all four sides could go through to the last 16.

Spurs are top of the group with eight points and a draw will be enough for them to squeeze into the next round.

Marseille may be last in the group, but they have six points in the bag, meaning a win will see them qualify.

Frankfurt and Lisbon, currently tied on seven points, will both be gunning for a victory.

The hosts will be backing themselves for a repeat of the September clash that they clinched 3-0.

The final Group D games will kick off at 2000GMT at Lisbon’s Estadio Jose Alvalade and the Stade de Marseille.

Fixtures:

Tuesday

1745 GMT - Porto vs Atletico Madrid

1745 GMT - Bayer Leverkusen vs Club Brugge

2000 GMT - Liverpool vs Napoli

2000 GMT - Rangers vs Ajax

2000 GMT - Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan

2000 GMT - Viktoria Plzen FK vs Barcelona

2000 GMT - Sporting Lisbon vs Eintracht Frankfurt

2000 GMT - Olympique Marseille vs Tottenham

Wednesday

1745 GMT - Real Madrid vs Celtic

1745 GMT - Shakhtar Donetsk vs Leipzig

2000 GMT - Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb

2000 GMT - AC Milan vs Salzburg

2000 GMT - Manchester City vs Sevilla

2000 GMT - Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund

2000 GMT - Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain

2000 GMT - Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica