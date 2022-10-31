Share:

MURIDKE/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD-Sadaf Naeem, a 35-year-old reporter working for Channel 5, was crushed to death under Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s container during the long march in Sadhoke, a small town located near Komoke in Gujranwala on Sunday.

According to Channel 5, the reporter was run over by PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container. The channel said on Twitter that Sadaf Naeem fell from the container after which she was crushed by the vehicle. Speaking to journalists, Sadaf’s husband Naeem said that his family came to know about the tragedy after their daughter saw the news on local television. The couple had a daughter and a son aged 21 and 15, respectively.

“My daughter saw it on television and said she looked like her mother,” he said, adding that his children asked Sadaf to not go for reporting, but she refused.

Following the accident, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced to cancel the protest march for one day and said it will resume on Monday (today). Speaking to the participants, Khan said that the march was supposed to move towards Kamoke, Gujranwala, on Sunday. “But, due to the tragic incident, we will stop the march immediately.” Khan also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and said that he would pray for the departed soul.

According to an eyewitness, Sadaf Naeem was trying to get on the container to interview ex-premier Imran Khan and asked for help when lost her balance and fell under the long vehicle. As a result, she was crushed to death instantly.

Mian Shoaib said the lady reporter continued walking along the side of the container for twenty to twenty-five minutes hoping that someone would open the door to let her in, and in the meantime she lost her balance and fell under the vehicle.

Rescue official immediately shifted her dead body to a nearby hospital. Reportedly, she had been continuously covering Imran Khan’s long march for the last couple of years. According to her colleagues, the Sadaf used to take lift from the fellow reporters to reach the venues of the long march as the news channel did not arrange any vehicle for her convenience.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr Arif Alvi expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic death of Lady Reporter Sadaf Naeem, who died after falling from the container of PTI’s long march.

In his message President Dr Arif Alvi prayed for the departed soul and bereaved family.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Prime Minister said Sadaf Naeem was a hardworking journalist. He prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

Prime Minister also announced five million financial aid for the family of the late female reporter Sadaf Naeem.

Shehbaz Sharif instructed the authorities concerned to immediately complete the regulation process and hand over the cheque to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also telephoned the husband of journalist Sadaf Naeem and expressed condolence on the death of Sadaf Naeem and assured his full support to the bereaved family during this hour of grief.

The reporter fell off the container of the long march held by Imran Khan in Lahore.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic death of Lady Reporter Sadaf Naeem. She telephoned Sadaf Naeem’s husband and said we equally share this sorrow. The minister acknowledged the services of Sadaf as a hardworking journalist.

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi also expressed sorrow and grief over the tragic incident. The CM also announced a relief package for the deceased journalist’s family. According to officials, CM Parvez Elahi announced Rs 2.5 million for Sadaf Naeem’s family. Apart from this 1 million will be given separately to Sadaf Naeem’s family on behalf of the DGPR department. Moreover Punjab government will support the children of the deceased, educational expenses will also be borne by the government of the Punjab.

President, PM, ministers, political leaders, journalists saddened over death of Sadaf Naeem n PM, Punjab

CM announce Rs5m each as financial assistance