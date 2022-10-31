Share:

LAHORE-Yasir Shah’s fifth 10-wicket haul for the match handed Balochistan their second win of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 as they defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by seven wickets at the Multan Cricket Stadium on the fourth and final day of round six.

The Test leg-spinner recorded his second five-wicket haul in the match by adding three more scalps to his tally on Sunday. He returned five for 115 as KP - after fighting 92 and 61 from Kamran Ghulam and Sahibzada Farhan - were bowled out for 324, setting 53-run target. In the first innings, Yasir had taken 5-57. Balochistan overhauled the target in 4.2 overs as Haseebullah made 16-ball 23 and Abdul Wahid Bangalzai smashed two fours and a six in his unbeaten 12-ball 16.

The other two contests in the round ended in draw. Wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir’s fascinating 149 helped Northern avoid follow-on. Aamir Yamin topped up his first innings five-wicket haul with four for 73 as the contest between Central Punjab and Sindh at the Pindi Cricket Stadium also ended in a draw.

Scores in brief

BALOCHISTAN 487-7d, 142.3 overs (Hussain Talat 112, Haseebullah 100*; Sajid Khan 3-155) AND 53-3, 4.2 overs (Haseebullah 23; Ihsanullah 2-35) beat KP 215 all out, 64.1 overs (Sajid Khan 68, Sahibzada Farhan 62; Yasir Shah 5-54, Akif Javed 3-59) AND 324 all out, 106.1 overs (Kamran Ghulam 92, Sahibzada Farhan 61; Yasir Shah 5-105, Kashif 3-59, Akif 2-64) by 7 wickets.

SOUTHERN PUNJAB 566-7d, 122 overs (Usman Salahuddin 126, Umar Siddiq 117, Salman Agha 103*; Kashif Ali 2-110, Athar 2-158) AND 261-7, 58.4 overs (Salahuddin 100*; Mubasir Khan 5-115, Kashif Ali 2-30) vs NORTHERN 338 all out, 117 overs (Rohail Nazir 149; M Abbas 5-85, Sameen 3-56). Match drawn.

SINDH 188 all out, 56 overs (Saad Khan 29; Aamer Yamin 5-54) AND 419 all out, 113.3 overs (Saad Khan 161, Fawad Alam 83; Aamer Yamin 4-73, Qasim Akram 2-51, Ahmed Daniyal 2-88) vs CENTRAL PUNJAB 305 all out, 95.5 overs (Aamer Yamin 63, Ali Shan 55*; Abrar Ahmed 4-82, M Umar 3-63, Mir Hamza 2-69) AND 90-2, 37 overs (Abid Ali 42, Azhar Ali 29*). Match drawn.