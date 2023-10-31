Tuesday, October 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

100 bags of fertilizer, cash stolen

Staff Reporter
October 31, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH   -  Unidentified thieves had stolen about 100 bags of DPA fertilizer worth around Rs.1350,000 after breaking the locks at midnight yesterday. The cash worth Rs700,000 was also stolen from the shop, said police. Thieves took away the entire system of CCTV after bringing it to a halt in the shop. Such a big kind of theft incident oc­curred in a suburban area in the limits of Daera Din Panah police station, near the shrine of Suhagan Mai. Police registered a case on the report of the shop own­er Malik Abid Hanjra before starting an investigation.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1698644946.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023