10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023 starts today 

LAHORE - The 10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023, sponsored by United Bank Limited (UBL), is set to commence today (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club. President of Lahore Polo Club Azam Hayat Noon has said that foreign players are participating in this eight-goal tournament. The eight teams have been divided into two pools. Pool A includes Master Paints, DS Polo/Sheikhoo, Newage Cables/Master Paints, and FG/Din Polo while Pool B consists of Diamond Paints, Pebble Breaker, Rijas Polo and Remounts. Mr. Noon further said: “General Shah Rafi Alam was a former president of Lahore Polo Club and one of the finest polo players. To honor his memory, Lahore Polo Club organises this event annually. We are especially thankful to UBL for their generous sponsorship.” The polo action kicks off today (Tuesday) with the first match scheduled between Master Paints and DS/Sheikhoo at 2:30 PM, followed by the second match between Newage Cables/Master Paints and FG/Din Polo at 3:00 PM.