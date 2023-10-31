Tuesday, October 31, 2023
10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023 starts today 

Staff Reporter
October 31, 2023
LAHORE  -   The 10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023, sponsored by United Bank Limited (UBL), is set to commence today (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club. Presi­dent of Lahore Polo Club Azam Hayat Noon has said that foreign players are participating in this eight-goal tournament. The eight teams have been divided into two pools. Pool A in­cludes Master Paints, DS Polo/Sheikhoo, Newage Cables/Master Paints, and FG/Din Polo while Pool B consists of Diamond Paints, Pebble Breaker, Rijas Polo and Remounts. Mr. Noon further said: “General Shah Rafi Alam was a former president of Lahore Polo Club and one of the finest polo players. To honor his memory, Lahore Polo Club organises this event annual­ly. We are especially thank­ful to UBL for their generous sponsorship.” The polo ac­tion kicks off today (Tues­day) with the first match scheduled between Master Paints and DS/Sheikhoo at 2:30 PM, followed by the second match between Newage Cables/Master Paints and FG/Din Polo at 3:00 PM. 

Staff Reporter

