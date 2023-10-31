2 youths arrested for weapon display video

FAISALABAD - Mamonkanjan police claimed to have arrest two youths on charge of displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.
A police spokesperson said here on Monday that Faisal and Kafeel, of Chak No.554-GB, alongwith their accomplices had displayed their weapons with blunt firing and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on social media.
Receiving information, the police arrested the two accused, whereas their accomplices are still at large.
The police have registered a case.
WASA CUTS OFF 105 CONNECTIONS OF DEFAULTERS
The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has detached 105 connections of chronic defaulters during a recovery campaign.
A WASA spokesperson said here on Monday that it had launched a vigorous recovery drive against defaulters.
Recovery teams under the supervision of Director Revenue East Javaid Ghani and Deputy Director Revenue East/incharge of Disconnection Team Zafar Iqbal Qadri cut off water supply and sewerage connections of 105 domestic, industrial and commercial defaulters.
Meanwhile, Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz has appealed to consumers to pay WASA dues voluntarily or be ready to face action. He said that WASA was providing excellent services within its limited resources but chronic defaulters were creating severe financial hurdles for the smooth provision of quality service.
MARRIAGE GRANT PAID TO 8 APPLICANTS
Marriage grant of Rs1.8 million was paid to 8 applicants on the order of Mohtasib Punjab.
A spokesperson of district administration said here on Monday that 8 people had filed their complaints before the Punjab Ombudsman, contending that they were not paid marriage grant despite their repeated requests.
After hearing the complaints, Ombudsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan issued orders to Punjab Workers’ Welfare Fund for immediately payment of marriage grant to the applicants.
Therefore, Advisor Ombudsman Office Faisalabad Ashiq Hussain Aulakh distributed cheques of marriage grant worth Rs1.8 million among 8 applicants in a formal ceremony.
Among the beneficiaries included Muhammad Zahid Shah, Munir Hussain, Abdus Sattar, Umar Daraz Khan, Nazar Muhammad, Mirza Azeem Baig, Muhammad Yaseen and Munir Masih, the spokesperson added.