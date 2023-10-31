2 youths arrested for weapon display video

FAISALABAD - Mamonkanjan police claimed to have arrest two youths on charge of dis­playing weapons and uploading its video on social media.

A police spokesperson said here on Monday that Faisal and Kafeel, of Chak No.554-GB, alongwith their ac­complices had displayed their weap­ons with blunt firing and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on social media.

Receiving informa­tion, the police arrest­ed the two accused, whereas their accom­plices are still at large.

The police have reg­istered a case.

WASA CUTS OFF 105 CONNECTIONS OF DEFAULTERS

The Water and Sani­tation Agency (WASA) has detached 105 connections of chronic defaulters during a recovery campaign.

A WASA spokesperson said here on Monday that it had launched a vigor­ous recovery drive against defaulters.

Recovery teams under the su­pervision of Director Revenue East Javaid Ghani and Deputy Director Revenue East/incharge of Discon­nection Team Zafar Iqbal Qadri cut off water supply and sewerage con­nections of 105 domestic, industrial and commercial defaulters.

Meanwhile, Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz has appealed to con­sumers to pay WASA dues voluntarily or be ready to face action. He said that WASA was providing excellent ser­vices within its limited resources but chronic defaulters were creating se­vere financial hurdles for the smooth provision of quality service.

MARRIAGE GRANT PAID TO 8 APPLICANTS

Marriage grant of Rs1.8 million was paid to 8 applicants on the order of Mohtasib Punjab.

A spokesperson of district admin­istration said here on Monday that 8 people had filed their complaints before the Punjab Ombudsman, con­tending that they were not paid mar­riage grant despite their repeated requests.

After hearing the complaints, Om­budsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan issued orders to Pun­jab Workers’ Welfare Fund for imme­diately payment of marriage grant to the applicants.

Therefore, Advisor Ombudsman Of­fice Faisalabad Ashiq Hussain Aulakh distributed cheques of marriage grant worth Rs1.8 million among 8 appli­cants in a formal ceremony.

Among the beneficiaries included Muhammad Zahid Shah, Munir Hus­sain, Abdus Sattar, Umar Daraz Khan, Nazar Muhammad, Mirza Azeem Baig, Muhammad Yaseen and Munir Masih, the spokesperson added.