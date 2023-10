TOBA TEK SINGH - District admin­istration conducted raid operations on Monday against hoarders of tehsil Kamlia and confiscated il­legally stored sugar and sealed the warehouse. According to DC office, the said operation was conducted on the instruc­tions of Deputy Commis­sioner Naeem Sindhu and Assistant Commissioner Ghazala Yasin. Tehsildar Gulzar Randhawa raided a warehouse owned by Sha­hid Nadeem of in Mahalla Bilalganj tehsil Kamalia.