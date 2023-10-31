600 litre spurious milk disposed of

LAHORE - An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a “milk” unit in Kangan­pur for adulteration. PFA Direc­tor General Raja Jahangir An­war, in a press statement, said that the authority had taken ac­tion against the “Ejaz milk unit” for producing spurious milk with hazardous chemicals, veg­etable oil and polluted water. Moreover, the PFA disposed of 600 litres of adulterated milk, 20kg ghee and 20kg powder besides impounding two mix­ing machines, chillers, non-food graded drums and bags.

The director general said the “milk” was to be supplied to shops, tea stalls and hotels in Lahore. He said that the use of substandard or adulterated milk poses a threat to users’ health and causes severe problems like stomach, intestine, food poison­ing and gastrointestinal compli­cations. He said that the PFA is bringing a policy of internation­al standards to ensure the sup­ply of pure milk in Punjab and implementation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations would be ensured at any cost.