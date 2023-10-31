Tuesday, October 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

70pc construction work on Imamia Colony flyover completed: PM

70pc construction work on Imamia Colony flyover completed: PM
Web Desk
8:19 PM | October 31, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday was apprised that 70 percent construction work on Imamia Colony flyover, Shahdara was completed.

During a briefing on his visit to the site, the caretaker prime minister was apprised that Imamia Colony flyover was being constructed over Lahore-Faisalabad railway line, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

It was a 18-month project which would be completed with the cooperation of the provincial government in six and half months till December 2023, it was added.

The prime minister lauded efforts of the provincial government for accelerating pace of the construction work on different development projects.
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1698725418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023