70pc construction work on Imamia Colony flyover completed: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday was apprised that 70 percent construction work on Imamia Colony flyover, Shahdara was completed.

During a briefing on his visit to the site, the caretaker prime minister was apprised that Imamia Colony flyover was being constructed over Lahore-Faisalabad railway line, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

It was a 18-month project which would be completed with the cooperation of the provincial government in six and half months till December 2023, it was added.

The prime minister lauded efforts of the provincial government for accelerating pace of the construction work on different development projects.

