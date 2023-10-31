ACS for expanding rabies control programme to all UCs of Sindh

KARACHI-Sindh Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Local Government Department, Manzoor Ali Sheikh, here on Monday directed that scope of rabies control programme should be extended to all union councils of the province.

Chairing a meeting about Rabies Control Programme, he further directed that more medical centres should be established for the sterilisation of dogs and shortage of veterinary and field staff should be fulfilled.

He said that the anti-rabies programme should be expanded from the seven districts of Karachi to all the union councils of the province and anti-rabies helpline numbers should be issued for each district separately.

Awareness sessions should be organised at the level of all the towns to highlight the effectiveness and importance of anti-rabies control programme, the ACS instructed and stressed that a comprehensive strategy should be devised to review the number of stray dogs within the limit of each union council, he said.

Instead of relying on traditional methods to prevent the people from dogs bites, he said modern methods should be adopted. Manzoor Sheikh emphasised and suggested that harmless colour tags should be attached with the sterilised dogs to reduce unnecessary fear amongst the people.

Earlier, Project Director Anti-rabies Control Programme Samira Hussain gave a detailed briefing to the ACS Local Government Sindh regarding the programme.