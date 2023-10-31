Action being taken only against illegal foreigners: PM

LAHORE - Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Monday stressed the need to increase tax to GDP ratio to carry-out development projects.
During a question-answer session at Lahore University of Management Sciences, he said Pakistan’s tax to GDP ratio is ten percent only.
Responding to a question, he said announcement of elections was prerogative of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the caretaker government will provide assistance in this regard.
Responding to another question, the Prime Minister clarified that the decision to repatriate illegal foreign nationals was taken after due consultations. He said that foreigners having valid documents are not being repatriated but action is being taken against those who have illegally residing in the country. He highlighted the need for active participation in the progress and development of the country without any bias and prejudice. Earlier, addressing the students, Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that youth has potential to change destiny of the country. He advised them to take right decisions during their endeavors in life. He also praised LUMS for its role in promoting quality education in the country. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday arrived here on a two-day visit. Governor Punjab Balighur Rahman, Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and provincial authorities received the prime minister at the airport, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. During the visit, the prime minister would meet Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and inspect southern part of Lahore Ring Road and Shahdara Flyover. The prime minister will also visit Mayo Hospital, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.