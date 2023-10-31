Action being taken only against illegal foreigners: PM

LAHORE - Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar Mon­day stressed the need to increase tax to GDP ratio to carry-out devel­opment projects.

During a question-an­swer session at Lahore University of Manage­ment Sciences, he said Pakistan’s tax to GDP ratio is ten percent only.

Responding to a ques­tion, he said announce­ment of elections was prerogative of the Elec­tion Commission of Pa­kistan and the care­taker government will provide assistance in this regard.

Responding to anoth­er question, the Prime Minister clarified that the decision to repatri­ate illegal foreign na­tionals was taken af­ter due consultations. He said that foreigners having valid documents are not being repatri­ated but action is be­ing taken against those who have illegally residing in the coun­try. He highlighted the need for active participation in the progress and devel­opment of the country without any bias and prejudice. Earlier, addressing the students, Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that youth has potential to change destiny of the country. He advised them to take right decisions during their endeav­ors in life. He also praised LUMS for its role in promoting quality education in the country. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday ar­rived here on a two-day visit. Gover­nor Punjab Balighur Rahman, Caretak­er Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and provincial authorities received the prime minister at the airport, PM Office Media Wing said in a press re­lease. During the visit, the prime min­ister would meet Caretaker Chief Min­ister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and inspect southern part of Lahore Ring Road and Shahdara Flyover. The prime minister will also visit Mayo Hospital, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.