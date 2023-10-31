AJK PM assigns portfolios to 29 ministers

The Prime Minister of the Azad Government of Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has assigned the portfolios to 29 ministers by using the powers granted under rule three sub-rule four of the Revised Rules of 1985 after six months.



According to the details Minister of Government Zia Qamar Information Technology,Chaudhry Aamir Yasin Disaster Management Civil Defense Rescue Double One Double Two, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed Mangala Dam Housing Authority, Muhammad Asim Sharif Sports Youth and Culture,Javed Butt Transport, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan Physical Planning and Housing ,Faheem Akhtar Tourism and Archaeology,Civil Resources,Zafar Iqbal Malik Higher Education,Muhammad Akmal Sarkala Forestry,Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Revenue/Stamps/Custodian,Nisar Ansar Abdali Public Health, Azhar Sadiq Communication and Public Works,Sardar Amir Altaf AJK Tevta,Sardar Muhammad Javed Ayub Zakat and Usher,Syed Bazal Ali Naqvi Social Welfare and Women Development,Javed Iqbal Badhanvi Rehabilitation,Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar Food,Raja Muhammad Siddique Industry / Commerce / Labor / Welfare / Weights and Measures / Silk and Printing Press,Abdul Majid Khan Finance and Mutual Aid,Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed Power Development Organization,Muhammad Ahmad Raza Qadri Religious Affairs and Endowments,Mian Abdul Waheed Law,Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights,Chaudhry Arshad Hussain Energy,Dewan Ali Khan Chaghatai Elementary and Secondary Education,Aamir Abdul Ghaffar Lone Environment,Sardar Mir Akbar Agriculture/Livestock/Dairy Development,Sardar Muhammad Hussain Khan Welfare Development and Small Dams,Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Local Government and Dairy Development,Colonel Retired Waqar Ahmad Noor Services and General Administration.



Pakistan People's Party Azad Kashmir and Muslim League-N Azad Kashmir did not get lucrative departments,the government which may create further difficulties for the Anwar government, Forward Bloc succeeded in asserting its iron.



According to sources, before the general elections of Pakistan, Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari will once again play the role of game changer with in Azad Kashmir to strengthen his grip on the elections, for which People's Party Azad Kashmir President Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin and Raja Anyone from Faisal Mumtaz Rathore can be brought forward for the Prime Ministership, People's Party has tried to defeat the no-confidence motion against the speaker of the Legislative Assembly by accepting the departments.