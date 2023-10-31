Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Anti-polio drive kicks off in Karachi; over 2.5m children to be immunised

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 31, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A seven-day anti-polio campaign kicked off here on Monday, in which 2.584 million children will be immunised across the Karachi division.
Polio teams consisting of as many as 12,414 polio workers have been formed which will administer polio drops to children up to 5 years of age in all areas of Karachi. The Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz had announced the launch of a seven-day special anti-polio campaign after the recent emergence of polio cases and positive sewage samples in Karachi.
According to a spokesperson, Dr Saad Khalid Niaz also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the polio teams during the anti-polio campaign and immunise their children to protect them from disability.
He said that currently there is poliovirus only in Afghanistan and Pakistan and we must make the country polio-free with joint efforts.

