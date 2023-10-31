Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Boat carrying 11 persons capsizes in Nara Canal; five saved

Agencies
October 31, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KHAIRPUR-A boat carrying 11 persons of a wedding party capsized in Nara Canal here, police reported on Monday. “Local people saved five persons while a search has been underway for other people,” the police said. Ill-fated boat was carrying villagers of Chamar Shar from Udoi Pattan for a wedding. “All 11 persons were members of same family,” police added. Sindh governor has taken notice of the boat capsize incident in Nara Canal and directed local authorities to use all available sources for search of the drowned people.

