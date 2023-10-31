Bollywood music keeping the dressing rooms upbeat in WBBL season 09

The Weber Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is not only witnessing top-notch cricket but is also becoming a melting pot of cultures, where Bollywood music is playing a unique role in bringing players together. In a recent candid conversation, Indian cricket star Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lankan captain Chamari Atapattu revealed how the universal appeal of Indian tunes is creating a harmonious atmosphere in the league.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who is enjoying her second stint with the Melbourne Renegades, shared her experience with the team, emphasizing the special bond that exists among the players. To keep the dressing room vibrant and upbeat, she has taken up the unique responsibility of bringing a daily dose of Indian songs to the table.

"Everyone in the Renegades squad enjoys Indian music, and they're always eager to listen to my playlist," Kaur said. Her enthusiasm for Bollywood music has become a unifying force within the team.

Chamari Atapattu, not just a seasoned cricket professional but also a fan of Hindi songs, was quick to chime in. "I like Hindi songs too. In fact, my Sri Lankan teammates regularly follow Indian music. It's a shared passion that keeps us connected on and off the field."

As the candid conversation transitioned to the standard and quality of cricket in the WBBL, both Harmanpreet and Chamari expressed their admiration for the aspiring local talent.

"I believe WBBL and the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL) are the two most competitive women's cricket leagues in the world," Chamari Atapattu stated. "What gives WBBL the edge is the skills and diversity of local talent that add a unique dimension to the league."

Harmanpreet Kaur echoed this sentiment, adding, "WBBL has many positives, but the best among them is the approach of the local players in these franchises towards the game. Their dedication and hard work have made the league truly remarkable."

The rise of local talent in the WBBL has undoubtedly contributed to its reputation as one of the most competitive women's cricket leagues globally. As Bollywood music creates a sense of unity among players from diverse backgrounds, the league continues to grow and evolve as a hub for emerging talents.