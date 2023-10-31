Tuesday, October 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Britney Spears appears to ‘shade’ Selena Gomez with new song

News Desk
October 31, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS VEGAS- Britney Spears seemingly hinted at her plans to return to music following the success of her bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me. The Grammy-winning musician took to her Instagram on Sunday to share that she had written a new song called, Hate you to like me. Spears wrote in the caption next to a screengrab from her old track, Overprotected, “I wrote a new song !!! Hate you to like me !!! No beef with anyone … just being a narcissist in a claimed, self-entitled way !!! It’s to accumulate interest by giving ego with my eyes closed because I hear important people do that these days.”

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1698644946.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023