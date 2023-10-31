Britney Spears appears to ‘shade’ Selena Gomez with new song

LOS VEGAS- Britney Spears seemingly hinted at her plans to return to music following the success of her bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me. The Grammy-winning musician took to her Instagram on Sunday to share that she had written a new song called, Hate you to like me. Spears wrote in the caption next to a screengrab from her old track, Overprotected, “I wrote a new song !!! Hate you to like me !!! No beef with anyone … just being a narcissist in a claimed, self-entitled way !!! It’s to accumulate interest by giving ego with my eyes closed because I hear important people do that these days.”