Bushra Bibi appears before AC, session court in Islamabad

Wife of Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bushra Imran Khan appeared in Accountability Court for obtaining pre-arrest bail in £190 million NCA and Toshakhana reference by NAB on Tuesday here in Islamabad.

Judge M. Bashir of Accountability Court inquired about main lawyer Lateef Khosa upon which he was told that he's out of country. Adv Naeem Panjhuta told the court that, "We're not here for the arguments today we're here for application of pre-arrest bail of Bushra BB, NAB has sent us the notice again."

Muzaffar Abbasi, Prosecutor NAB, replied, "Bushra BB has filed application for the third time for pre-arrest bail, Court has disposed off last two applications. NAB already stated last time that we don't want to arrest her. They've filed application on the same ground."

Naeem Panjhuta argued that Imran Khan was also abducted from the court on May 9th on which Muzaffar Abbasi said it wasn't abduction it was an arrest.

Deputy Director NAB, Mian Umer Nadeem, who's investigation officer in MAB references against Bushra BB told the court in writing that they have to intentions to arrest Bushra Imran Khan and no arrest warrants have been issued by Chairman NAB so far.

Accountability Court has adjourned the hearing till November 15th, asked the defence to give arguments on next date and also told them there's no need for Bushra BB to appear in court on next hearing.

Bushra BB then went to session and district court Islamabad. Judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra was hearing 6 cases against Imran Khan regarding May 9th and one against her on Fake Toshakhana receipts.

Prosecution was absent in today's hearing. Judge Sipra also asked about absence of Sher Afzal Marwat, he was told that he's out of country for a week. Judge Sipra also inquired about security report he asked on last hearing regarding production orders of Imran Khan in his court. He didn't receive any answer since there was no prosecution.

Barrister Gohar Ali, who was representing Bushra BB, told the court that, "Fake Toshakhana receipt case has nothing to do with Bushra BB, wrist watch was a gift to Imran Khan and Bushra BB just took three small gifts. There's also statement of Imran Khan of 342 where he says that there's no Toshakhana case against Bushra BB."

Judge Sipra, said, "High court hasn't given this court any orders to issue stay on pre-arrest bail of Bushra BB. There's a delay by prosecution, otherwise, trial would've been finished early."

He further told Bushra BB to tell her lawyers to do arguments in the next hearing. Her attendance was marked in the court and hearing against her and Imran Khan has been adjourned till November 14th, 2023.