Caretakers have no political agenda: Solangi

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi announced on Monday that the caretaker government is strictly adhering to its constitutional role of ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

"We are not a political government and do not have any political agenda. Political parties do not require our assistance in establishing contact with each other. The Election Commission of Pakistan is in contact with all political parties," the minister stated during a press conference following a meeting of the federal cabinet, presided over by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

Solangi shared the major decisions made during the cabinet meeting.

The info minister mentioned that the cabinet had approved the Repatriation Order under Sections 3 and 14B of the Foreigners Act of 1946 based on recommendations from the Ministry of Interior. The purpose of this order is to facilitate the return of illegal immigrants to their respective countries.

Solangi, accompanied by the ministers for Interior, Culture & Heritage, and National Health Services, emphasised that the prime minister had issued special directives to ensure a dignified and respectful repatriation process, especially for women and children. He also clarified that no state agency should exceed its authority during any stage of the process.

Solangi further explained that the prime minister had instructed the establishment of a special system to not only create a database of individuals subject to the Repatriation Order but also to monitor the entire process.

He also noted that PM Kakar had approved a work plan to ensure a phased departure of all illegal immigrants and emphasised that legal means were the only way for them to return to Pakistan.

On the Ministry of Interior's recommendation, the cabinet approved police station status for 10 immigration checkpoints of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in accordance with the Passport Rules of 2021.

Additionally, based on the recommendation of the Aviation Ministry, the cabinet approved international flight operations for Fly Jinnah Airlines, allowing the airline to operate flights to various countries.

The cabinet, at the suggestion of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, approved the signing of a cooperation protocol between Tajikistan's Ministry of Industry and New Technologies and Pakistan's Ministry of Maritime Affairs to enhance revenue and trade in the industrial goods and services sector.

On the Ministry of Commerce's recommendation, the cabinet consented to removing the Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation from the privatisation programme, and directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to propose a future course of action regarding this matter.

The cabinet also granted an exemption to Pakistan LNG Limited for procuring liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the spot market from January 2024 to June 2024, based on recommendations from the Cabinet Division.

The cabinet exempted the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited from certain procurement rules for the procurement of spot LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cargo from November 2023 to March 2024.

The cabinet reviewed and confirmed decisions made during the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases' meetings held on October 6 and October 27, as well as the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee on October 23.

The cabinet directed a review of changes in natural gas prices and called for a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee to ratify its decisions on the same day.

The cabinet approved the Hajj Policy for 2024 on the recommendation of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. The policy includes a dedicated quota for a total of 179,210 pilgrims from Pakistan, divided equally between government and private schemes.

To facilitate pilgrims, a 20 to 25-day stay package will be introduced, with the cost to be determined later. The 38 to 42-day Hajj package will be priced at Rs 1,065,000 for the Southern Region and Rs 1,075,000 for the Northern Region, which is Rs 100,000 less than the previous year.

The minister also mentioned the availability of the Road to Makkah Project facility at Islamabad airport for Hajj 2024 and its future extension to Karachi and Lahore airports. He added that steps were being taken to improve the situation of the Pakistan International Airlines.

In response to a question, Solangi clarified that illegal immigrants would be repatriated to their countries from the nearest holding centers.