CCP launches new Market Intelligence Unit

ISLAMABAD - The Competition Com­mission of Pakistan (CCP) has launched a new Market Intelligence Unit (MIU) with an aim to create advanced technological and data ana­lytical capabilities to assess the market data to identify the collusive practices. It’s a transition from the pre­vious approach of reactive enforcement to pro-active enforcement. CCP has al­ready singed MOU with the Urban Unit in Punjab. CCP will also be obtaining data on all essential commodi­ties from Pakistan Bureau of statisticians. It will also obtain data in all essential products, various sectors of the economy to iden­tify collusive practices and cartels. The collusions and cartels drive the prices up in the economy maximising their profit at the expense of poor nation. The history of market abuse is as old as the markets itself. Unscru­pulous players have become sophisticated and leave no smoking guns. In line with international approach, MIU will gather economic data. It will monitor vari­ous sectors and industries through market surveys and consumer feedback. It will monitor supply and demand side to identify distortion in natural equilibrium. It will use various software, tools, econometrics models and price movement analysis to curb market abuse, collu­sion, and cartel in economy.