Combaxx 5th Asian Taekwondo Open Championship from tomorrow

LAHORE - The Combaxx 5th Asian Tae­kwondo Open Championship will take place at at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad from tomorrow (Novem­ber 1) to Nov 5. In a press conference here at Serena Hotels, Prof Kyu Seok Lee, President Asian Taekwondo Union (ATU), Col (R) Waseem Janjua President PTF, Omar Saeed CEO PTF, Ji Young (Ali­cia) Kim Senior Director ATU, Murtaza Bangish Secretary PTF and Zubair Macha GM Combaxx Sports, said that the opening ceremony of the championship will be held on November 2 followed by the closing ceremony on No­vember 5. “The taekwondo players from all over the world will take part in the mega event to be played at the Liaquat Gymnasium.” Col Waseem said the PTF had organized the 4th Asian Open in Pakistan last year as well. “The positive image of Pakistan will be promot­ed through this event as 27 countries will be featuring in this extravaganza. Our play­ers will learn a lot in compe­tition with their internation­al contemporaries,” he said.