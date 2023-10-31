Court can’t interfere in Parliament’s affairs, says Justice Shah

ISLAMABAD - Justice Mansoor Ali Shah of Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday issued 27-page dissenting note in the judgement pertaining to the NAB amendments.

Justice Shah wrote that judiciary could review legislation only when it contradicted with fundamental hu­man rights. It said that examining the legislation by keeping the interest of the legislators in front was tantamount to un­dermining the Parlia­ment and democracy. The note said that the court had to give judge­ments according to the Constitution and law even if it goes against the public sentiment. The balance between the institutions could be maintained only if there was a mutual relation­ship of respect, it said, adding that the judiciary should show tolerance as long as the constitu­tional limits were not vi­olated. Justice Mansoor said that the petitioner had failed to prove that the NAB amendments were against the public interest, adding, “I dis­miss the petition as lack­ing in merit in view of Article 8(2) of the Con­stitution.” He said that the court could not in­terfere in the internal affairs of Parliament. The petitioner’s counsel has completely failed to prove the NAB amend­ments against funda­mental right. Despite re­peated questioning, the petitioners could not ex­plain how fundamental rights were affected by the NAB amendments. It may be mentioned here that the top court had set aside the NAB amendments in its judg­ment on September 15. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah Monday held that if Parliament can enact the NAB Ordinance, it can also repeal the entire law or amend the same. Justice Shah, who was part of a three-mem­ber bench with ex-CJP Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan its other members an­nounced his dissenting note on a SC judgment wherein amendments made to the NAO 1999 were declared null and void. The three-mem­ber bench on Septem­ber 15 by a majority of 2:1 declared the amend­ments null and void and ordered the reopening of all corruption cases worth less than Rs500 million that were previ­ously closed against po­litical leaders from var­ious parties and public office holders. The Court had directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to return all case records to the relevant courts within seven days. The feder­al government on Octo­ber 17 filed the review petition challenged the SC’s decision. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Jus­tice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Man­dokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Riz­vi will take up feder­al government’s appeal against its judgment on October 31, 2023.