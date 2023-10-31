Court can’t interfere in Parliament’s affairs, says Justice Shah

ISLAMABAD - Justice Mansoor Ali Shah of Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday issued 27-page dissenting note in the judgement pertaining to the NAB amendments.
Justice Shah wrote that judiciary could review legislation only when it contradicted with fundamental human rights. It said that examining the legislation by keeping the interest of the legislators in front was tantamount to undermining the Parliament and democracy. The note said that the court had to give judgements according to the Constitution and law even if it goes against the public sentiment. The balance between the institutions could be maintained only if there was a mutual relationship of respect, it said, adding that the judiciary should show tolerance as long as the constitutional limits were not violated. Justice Mansoor said that the petitioner had failed to prove that the NAB amendments were against the public interest, adding, “I dismiss the petition as lacking in merit in view of Article 8(2) of the Constitution.” He said that the court could not interfere in the internal affairs of Parliament. The petitioner’s counsel has completely failed to prove the NAB amendments against fundamental right. Despite repeated questioning, the petitioners could not explain how fundamental rights were affected by the NAB amendments. It may be mentioned here that the top court had set aside the NAB amendments in its judgment on September 15. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah Monday held that if Parliament can enact the NAB Ordinance, it can also repeal the entire law or amend the same. Justice Shah, who was part of a three-member bench with ex-CJP Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan its other members announced his dissenting note on a SC judgment wherein amendments made to the NAO 1999 were declared null and void. The three-member bench on September 15 by a majority of 2:1 declared the amendments null and void and ordered the reopening of all corruption cases worth less than Rs500 million that were previously closed against political leaders from various parties and public office holders. The Court had directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to return all case records to the relevant courts within seven days. The federal government on October 17 filed the review petition challenged the SC’s decision. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi will take up federal government’s appeal against its judgment on October 31, 2023.