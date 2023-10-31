Tuesday, October 31, 2023
DC visits fruit, vegetable market to monitor auction process

Staff Reporter
October 31, 2023
BAHAWALPUR   -   Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa here Monday vis­ited the fruit and vegetable market to monitor the auc­tion process of fruits and vegetables. The DC visited different sections of the fruit and vegetable market and checked the quality and prices of fruits and veg­etables. He directed that the fruits and vegetables to be sold at fixed rates and the price lists should be displayed prominently so that the customers do not face any problems. He said that legal action should be taken for selling essential items at more than the fixed rate. He also reviewed the cleaning arrangements and directed to improve the sanitation work.

