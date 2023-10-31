Education is an indispensable component of a successful life, as it opens doors to employment and economic stability. The government of Pakistan has established schools to offer education, particularly for those who cannot afford to pay fees. However, education in Pakistan comes with its own set of burdens, such as the pressure to achieve high grades and attend academies alongside regular schooling.
Hazrat Ali once said, “If someone teaches you even a single word, they are your teacher.” Education is not limited to the classroom; it extends to learning from family members, siblings, and friends. Nonetheless, formal education is primarily imparted by teachers in educational institutions.
Success in life is often associated with achieving goals by the age of 21. This success affords the freedom to pursue one’s desires, such as spending time with friends or buying a car or a phone. However, the current educational system places a heavy burden on students, emphasising the importance of achieving high grades.
HUSSAIN,
Larkana.