Education is an indispensable component of a successful life, as it opens doors to employment and economic stability. The govern­ment of Pakistan has established schools to offer education, particu­larly for those who cannot afford to pay fees. However, education in Pak­istan comes with its own set of bur­dens, such as the pressure to achieve high grades and attend academies alongside regular schooling.

Hazrat Ali once said, “If someone teaches you even a single word, they are your teacher.” Education is not limited to the classroom; it extends to learning from fami­ly members, siblings, and friends. Nonetheless, formal education is primarily imparted by teachers in educational institutions.

Success in life is often associ­ated with achieving goals by the age of 21. This success affords the freedom to pursue one’s de­sires, such as spending time with friends or buying a car or a phone. However, the current educational system places a heavy burden on students, emphasising the impor­tance of achieving high grades.

HUSSAIN,

Larkana.