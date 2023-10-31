Efforts afoot to build sports complexes in all districts of Karachi: Wahab

KARACHI-Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that KMC is working for the promotion of sports as the healthy activities are necessary for any society.

“We are trying to build sports complexes in all districts of Karachi so that the youth can develop their skills having ample opportunities to express their talent,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the volleyball tournament at Garden Valley Hall, according to a statement issued on Monday. PPP leader Sardar Khan and a large number of people from Gilgit were also present on this occasion. Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab watched the final match of the tournament and praised the players for their good performance and distributed prizes to the winning players at the end of the match.

The mayor said that like cricket, hockey and football, volleyball is also the most popular sport in Pakistan in which national players are performing prominently at the international level. It is important to attract the youth towards healthy physical activities and this type of sports should be fully supported at all levels.

He said facilities for various sports including volleyball have been provided in the KMC Sports Complex under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. “We wish that quality competitions will be held here at the city and provincial level and the fans will have the opportunity to watch the best sports. If sports organisations and organisers contact, they will be provided with all kinds of facilities and support,” he maintained.