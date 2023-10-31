Embassy organizes ‘Korea-Pakistan Friendship Concert’ at PNCA

ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of Korea in Pakistan has organized the ‘Korea-Pakistan Friendship Concert’ at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

The 2023 Korea-Pakistan Friendship Concert was organized by the Embassy in celebration of the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Korea, as per a news release.

Muzaffar Ali Burki, the Joint Secretary from the National Heritage and Culture Division, was the chief guest. The event was attended by ambassadors, deputy heads of various embassies, students, faculty members from different universities, and the general public. The concert featured two Korean groups, ‘LAON’ and ‘MOCCOJI,’ who specialize in playing and singing Korean folk music with a modern touch. The well-known Pakistani band Khumaariyan and students from the National College of Arts, Lahore, also performed.

The Korean Ambassador expressed optimism about the relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea. He highlighted how music and culture can unite people across borders and emphasized that the concert celebrated the deep-rooted friendship and cultural bond between Pakistan and Korea.

The Ambassador concluded that the concert was a reminder that music and culture can transcend barriers and bring people together in harmony.