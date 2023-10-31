Tuesday, October 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Embassy organizes ‘Korea-Pakistan Friendship Concert’ at PNCA

INP
October 31, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Embassy of Korea in Pakistan has organized the ‘Korea-Pakistan Friendship Concert’ at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

The 2023 Korea-Pakistan Friendship Concert was organized by the Embassy in celebration of the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Korea, as per a news release. 

Muzaffar Ali Burki, the Joint Secretary from the National Heritage and Culture Division, was the chief guest. The event was attended by ambassadors, deputy heads of various embassies, students, faculty members from different universities, and the general public. The concert featured two Korean groups, ‘LAON’ and ‘MOCCOJI,’ who specialize in playing and singing Korean folk music with a modern touch. The well-known Pakistani band Khumaariyan and students from the National College of Arts, Lahore, also performed. 

LDA seals another 36 properties

The Korean Ambassador expressed optimism about the relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea. He highlighted how music and culture can unite people across borders and emphasized that the concert celebrated the deep-rooted friendship and cultural bond between Pakistan and Korea. 

The Ambassador concluded that the concert was a reminder that music and culture can transcend barriers and bring people together in harmony.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1698725418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023