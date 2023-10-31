Ex-party lawmakers meet Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister and Presi­dent of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Shehbaz Sharif, held separate meetings with former Member of the National Assembly, Sheikh Fayyaz, Muslim League (N) UK leader, Barris­ter Amjad Malik, and Britain-based journalist, Azhar Javed here on Mon­day. During these meetings, various aspects of the country’s current situ­ation and the party’s future political strategy were discussed with the party president. The leaders extend­ed their congratulations to party Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for successfully reviving his appeals.

Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the dedication and enthusiasm of the party leaders and workers who warmly welcomed the party Quaid Nawaz Sharif at Minar-e-Pakistan. “I appreciate the enthusiasm of over­seas Pakistanis in welcoming party Quaid Nawaz Sharif on October 21,” remarked Shehbaz Sharif, expressing confidence that with this remarkable spirit, he will lead Pakistan out of its challenges and crises. Shehbaz Shar­if emphasized that Nawaz Sharif’s name was synonymous with love and service to Pakistan. Acknowledg­ing the role of the journalist commu­nity in advocating for democracy and human rights, Shehbaz Sharif stated, “The journalist community has al­ways raised its voice for democracy and human rights.” He also saluted the journalists who are actively striv­ing for the protection of the consti­tution, democracy, and the rights of the people. In recognition of Shehbaz Sharif’s services to the country, the nation, and the party, the party lead­ers expressed their admiration and paid tribute to his contributions.