FIA arrests outlaw for blackmailing, harassing a family

MULTAN - Federal Investigation Agency’s Cy­ber Wing claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for blackmailing and harassing a family.

According to official sources, an alleged outlaw namely Muham­mad Ali son of Muhammad Aslam, resident of Liaqatpur was allegedly found involved in harassing a fam­ily. The accused has objectionable data of the complainant’s family, hailing from Multan.

An FIA team led by Muhammad Shoaib Riaz (Assistant Director) and ASI Zeeshan Khan raided and man­aged to arrest the alleged outlaw. The team also recovered the out­law’s android mobile phone.

POLICE TO AUCTION OUTDATED, OBSOLETE MANUAL RECORD AS WASTE

Multan Police decided to auction outdate the manual record as waste as it transitioned the record to state-of-the-art digital technology.

Under the directive of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Mu­hammad Sohail Chaudhry, a pivotal decision has been made to moder­nise police operations by shifting to a digital format. As a consequence, the outdated manual records are to be auctioned as waste.

A specialised committee has been established by the RPO for this pur­pose, comprising SP Legal Shaban Mehmood, ADI Mansoor Alam, and Assistant Director Mian Abdul Ra­him Lang, said official sources.

However, Capt (retd) Muham­mad Sohail Chaudhry highlighted that the digitisation of all branches within the Multan Region Police has enabled the migration to modern, online record-keeping, making it imperative to auction off obsolete records.

The initiative will enhance the aesthetic appeal of the offices and streamline police operations. The generated revenue from this auction will be channeled towards the welfare of the police.

10 KILNS SANS ZIGZAG TECHNOLOGY SEALED

The district administration on Monday sealed 10 kilns, causing pollution and failing to adopt zigzag technology during anti-smog cam­paign in the district.

A team of the district administra­tion, led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer, initiated a stringent crackdown on kilns to curb smog and environmen­tal degradation.

The DC personally inspected the Kilns around Motorway in the limits of tehsil Sadr and immediately sum­moning officials from the Environ­ment Department and administra­tive officers to address the situation on-site. Under his direct supervision, two kilns emitting black smoke were promptly sealed.

In a strict order, the DC empha­sised a zero-tolerance policy to­wards kilns that contribute to envi­ronmental pollution, asserting that such kilns would not be permitted to operate. He went further to stipu­late that water would be poured into the kilns for continuous violations, offering a clear ultimatum.

Furthermore, action is being taken against vehicles emitting smoke and cases are being filed against those re­sponsible for burning crop residues, all in a concerted effort to prevent smog in the region.