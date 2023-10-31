Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Fine for helmet violators increased from Rs200 to Rs2000

Our Staff Reporter
October 31, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The city traffic police have increased the fine from Rs200 to Rs2000 for motorcyclists not wearing a hel­met. Interestingly, the fine has been increased from Rs200 to Rs2000, but still most of motorcyclists are not willing to wear helmets, CTO office sources told APP on Monday. The action was taken in accordance with the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Mus­tansir Feroze, who urged citizens to strictly abide by the traffic rules. “The CTP is launching a special campaign to raise awareness about the traffic rules, road safety, and the importance of wearing safety helmets,” he added. Muhammad Khurram, a senior official at the CTO office, said that motorcyclists give different justifications to traffic wardens for not wearing a helmet. The traffic police have set up 190 checking points in the city to stop the violation.

