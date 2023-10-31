Five robbers arrested in Karachi, looted money recovered: Police

KARACHI-A police team claimed on Monday to have arrested five accused allegedly involved in a robbery committed in Shah Faisal Colony area of Karachi.

According to the details, the robbers looted Rs1,300,000 cash and mobile phones from an egg dealer shop located at Shah Faisal Colony following which the law enforcement authorities managed to recover a total of Rs950,000 cash from the possession of the robbers.

Meanwhile, some arms and stolen mobile phones of the citizens were also recovered.

Earlier to this, the suspect who allegedly opened fire and injured two citizens over robbery resistance in Gulshan-e-Hadid was arrested.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, the bandit, Shehzad, was arrested with the help of CCTV footage, meanwhile during the investigation, the culprit confessed to various robberies in Gulshan-e-Hadid and Shah Latif Town.

The police officials recovered an illegal arm and multiple bullets from the possession of the accused robber. The incident was reported in the Steel Town police station previous night, after which the local police officers conducted a raid and arrested the culprit