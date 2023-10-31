GPA begins water supply project to Gwadar Free Zone North

ISLAMABAD - Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) has set into motion water supplying project to Gwadar Free Zone North spreading over the area of around 2221 acres.

Completion timeframe is scheduled in January 2024 Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

Water will be supplied through two different sources. One source will be from 1.2 MGD seawater desalination plant recently completed on June 30 at Gwadar Port area.

Second source will be from old Airport’s water supply line network with storage capacity of 5.6 million MGD.

The network is connected with Shadi Kor Dam and Sawar Dam. Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has already completed 158km pipeline from the Shadi Kor and Swad dams.

With the completion of water distribution project, two industries including Agvon and Hangeng will receive 400 cubic meters water per day. Other beneficiaries will be upcoming industries in Gwadar Free Zone North. Apart from East Sea Group, Acrez Mark, Essatex industries, Idrees Steel, Bluemoon industries and Bari Textile have already submitted their investment plan.

GPA official told Gwadar Pro that as per plan designed by Engineering Department, two local firms have commenced laying down water distribution networks from the two above mentioned sources.

He said 1.2 MGD seawater desalination water plant has been done and dusted with a grant of Rs2 billion from China in collaboration with Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), National Engineering Services Pakistan and China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC).

Besides completion of civil, mechanical and electrical work, central room of 1.2 MGD desalination water plant is now up and running, he informed.

Almost 90 percent manpower and human resource, he said, is hired from local market of Gwadar and Balochistan.

Initially 0.5 MGD Water Desalination Plant project was inked with the conduction of feasibility and survey by government of Pakistan and China. Later having revisited the current demand of water, the government approved the 1.2 MGD Water Desalination Plant for Gwadar On July 5, 2021.