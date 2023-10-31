Hamza, Amna win titles in Islamabad National Jr Tennis

LAHORE - Hamza Roman and Amna Ali Qayum clinched the boys and girls U18 titles respectively in the Islam­abad National Junior Ten­nis Championship 2023 at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. In the boys U18 singles final, Hamza Roman beat Hamza Aasim 6-0, 6-4 while in the girls U18 sin­gles final, Amna Ali Qayum beat Zunaisha Noor 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. The boys U14 title was claimed by Amir Maz­ari (Aitchison), who beat Haziq Asim 6-1, 6-2. Shayan Afridi clinched boys/girls U12 title after beating Jun­aid Khan 4-0, 4-0 while M Faizan won the boys/girls U10 title by beating Ibra­him Hussain 4-1, 4-1.