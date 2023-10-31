Tuesday, October 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hamza, Amna win titles in Islamabad National Jr Tennis

Staff Reporter
October 31, 2023
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Hamza Roman and Amna Ali Qayum clinched the boys and girls U18 titles respectively in the Islam­abad National Junior Ten­nis Championship 2023 at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. In the boys U18 singles final, Hamza Roman beat Hamza Aasim 6-0, 6-4 while in the girls U18 sin­gles final, Amna Ali Qayum beat Zunaisha Noor 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. The boys U14 title was claimed by Amir Maz­ari (Aitchison), who beat Haziq Asim 6-1, 6-2. Shayan Afridi clinched boys/girls U12 title after beating Jun­aid Khan 4-0, 4-0 while M Faizan won the boys/girls U10 title by beating Ibra­him Hussain 4-1, 4-1.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1698644946.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023