Hypertensive heart disease

On World Heart Day, I would like to draw attention to a major factor contributing to heart disease: hypertension. Despite the presence of effective antihypertensive agents and extensive research data, a large number of patients still suffer from uncontrolled hypertension in clinical practice. In South Asia, the awareness rate of hypertension is alarming, with only 8% control rates in China and 6% in India. Currently, it is estimated that about 1 billion people worldwide have hypertension, and this number is expected to increase to 1.56 billion by 2025. In Pakistan, the National Health Survey estimated that hypertension affects 18% of adults, with 33% of adults over 45 years old suffering from this condition. Shockingly, 18% of the population in Pakistan has hypertension, with every third person over the age of 40 affected.
To tackle this alarming situation, awareness programmes for physicians, pharmacists, patients, and the general public should be initiated. The introduction of generic medicines, their availability, and their promotion can play a vital role. People should focus on their health and engage in physical activities, reducing stress. Although it may seem challenging at present, support from physicians, pharmacists, and regulatory bodies is crucial in controlling this alarming condition in Pakistan. A healthy heart Is key to a HEALTHY life.
KHADIJA BIBI,
Karachi.