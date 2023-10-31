Hypertensive heart disease

On World Heart Day, I would like to draw attention to a ma­jor factor contributing to heart dis­ease: hypertension. Despite the presence of effective antihyper­tensive agents and extensive re­search data, a large number of pa­tients still suffer from uncontrolled hypertension in clinical practice. In South Asia, the awareness rate of hypertension is alarming, with only 8% control rates in China and 6% in India. Currently, it is esti­mated that about 1 billion peo­ple worldwide have hypertension, and this number is expected to in­crease to 1.56 billion by 2025. In Pakistan, the National Health Sur­vey estimated that hypertension affects 18% of adults, with 33% of adults over 45 years old suffer­ing from this condition. Shockingly, 18% of the population in Pakistan has hypertension, with every third person over the age of 40 affected.

To tackle this alarming situation, awareness programmes for physi­cians, pharmacists, patients, and the general public should be ini­tiated. The introduction of gener­ic medicines, their availability, and their promotion can play a vital role. People should focus on their health and engage in physical ac­tivities, reducing stress. Although it may seem challenging at present, support from physicians, pharma­cists, and regulatory bodies is cru­cial in controlling this alarming condition in Pakistan. A healthy heart Is key to a HEALTHY life.

KHADIJA BIBI,

Karachi.