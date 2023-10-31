ICP arrest over 2,500 criminals in ongoing year

Islamabad - he Islamabad Capital Police’s Soan Zone teams have apprehended 2,505 individuals, including 267 members of 115 criminal gangs, during the current year. These individuals are involved in a range of heinous crimes and criminal activities. The police have also successfully recovered vehicles, motorcycles, drugs, liquor, and weapons with ammunition from their possession, stated a Public Relations Officer on Monday.

This remarkable achievement is the result of a concerted effort initiated under the guidance of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. The Islamabad Capital Police has intensified its crackdown against criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

Detailed information reveals that the Soan Zone police teams conducted a massive crackdown against criminals involved in various criminal activities. They succeeded in apprehending 2,505 outlaws, including 267 members of 115 criminal gangs and 370 absconders during the ongoing year. Additionally, the police teams recovered 37 stolen vehicles, 164 stolen motorbikes, 85.90 kilograms of hashish, 102.4 kilograms of heroin, 201 wine bottles, 503 beer tins, 381 pistols, and 53 rifles with ammunition.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all senior officials to ensure an effective crackdown against individuals involved in drug peddling and illegal weapons possession. The performance of police officials in this regard will be continuously reviewed, with zero tolerance for any laxity in official duties.

Furthermore, in the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 11 more outlaws from different areas of the city. Liquor, drugs, and weapons with ammunition were recovered from their possession. This relentless effort is part of the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements to enhance the city’s safety and security.

Following these directions, the Karachi Company police team arrested three drug peddlers, namely Noman Hassan, Shahbaz Masih, and Haider Abbas, and recovered 220 grams of heroin and 14 bottles of wine from their possession. The Kohsar police team arrested two accused, Zafar Masih and Usman Iqbal, recovering 90 litres of alcohol. Additionally, police arrested Salamat Masih for illegally refilling gas cylinders, Muzamil Khan with one 30- bore pistol, and Akhlaq Hussain and Islam Badshah for illegally refilling gas cylinders and selling petrol.

Similarly, the Industrial Area police team arrested Sajjad and recovered 235 grams of heroin, while the Lohi Bher police team arrested Hassan Raza and recovered a 30- bore pistol. Cases have been registered against all the arrested individuals, and further investigations are underway.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan reiterated the importance of intensifying the crackdown against criminal elements and emphasized that the safety and security of citizens are of utmost priority, with no tolerance for laxity.

The spokesman also informed the media that Islamabad Capital Police have initiated a massive crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in the city to curb this menace. ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has ordered all zonal DPOs to take action against professional beggars and their handlers in their respective areas, with cases to be registered against them. The parents who send their children with these criminals will also face legal action, as criminals disguised as beggars have been found involved in various criminal activities. During the ongoing crackdown, various police station teams have arrested 91 professional beggars during the current month and registered cases against them under the Beggar Act. Citizens are urged to discourage professional beggars and donate to the needy. They are also requested to inform the police about any suspicious activity through Pucar-15 and cooperate with the police to eliminate this menace from the city.