IHC grants one month time to federal govt to submit its reply

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted one month time to the federal government to submit its reply in a petition of former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Mian Najam-us-Saq­ib challenging a Special Com­mittee constituted by Speaker National Assembly to audit, in­quire into and investigate audio leaks involving him.

A single bench of IHC com­prising Justice Babar Sattar conducted hearing of the peti­tion moved by Najam through his counsels Sardar Latif Khosa and Shoaib Shaheen Advocate. The petitioner cited Federa­tion of Pakistan through Secre­tary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Speaker National Assembly and the Chairman of the Special Committee as re­spondents. During the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman in his arguments adopted the stance that in his view a parliamen­tary committee could not ini­tiate proceedings against an individual Najam us Saqib. He added that an audio tape of a private person was not related to the National Assembly. The AGP maintained that a parlia­mentary body could not notice in this manner.

He urged the court to dismiss the petition as court petitions have become infructuous after dissolution of the assembly. However, Justice Babar asked from him that if the electronic surveillance is allowed? Who could do it,” he added that the PTA says it did not allow any­one. He further said that the question is, how electronic sur­veillance is being done and who is doing it. He maintained that if somebody has been allowed it, then who allowed to whom. Usman replied that this is not on record that a government agency has recorded it. He con­tinued that if it was on record then the question arises of who has allowed it. Justice Babar asked that if you are saying that some foreign agency has made the recording. He also said that audios of Prime Minister House, prime minster, his family and the family of a chief justice have been leaked. The AGP stated that he does not say that it did by a foreign agency.

The IHC bench said that this act without taking the state into confidence is a very dangerous decision and asked that who is competent authority with re­gard to audio tape recording. The court questioned that if the Attorney General is taking position that it was not the gov­ernment and recorded without government authority. It also said that leaking such audios without taking the state into confidence is a grave decision. It added that Benazir Bhutto case is our history, when it was happened. How could it happen, what is check and balance, if the data is not being misused.

The judged remarked that the government constituted ju­dicial commission but the ques­tion, who leaks these audios, was not included in its terms of reference. The Attorney Gen­eral requested for in-camera hearing of the case. However, the bench said that it will see it after you submit your reply. The bench observed that the AGP should consult with the prime minister and the cabinet and there must be a legal frame­work with regard to audio tap­ing. Amicus curiae Mian Raza Rabbani submitted his written submissions. In his arguments, he said that the petition has become ineffective. “All com­mittees orders have become infructious after dissolution of the assembly,” he said.