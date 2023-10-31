Tuesday, October 31, 2023
'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illegal immigrants after Oct 31: Jan Achakzai

'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illegal immigrants after Oct 31: Jan Achakzai
Web Desk
10:41 AM | October 31, 2023
Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Monday said that the government would take indiscriminate action against all the illegal immigrants on the expiry of deadline of October 31.

It was not an action against the people of certain nationality, rather all the foreigners living illegally in Pakistan would be deported after October 31, he added.

The minister said that all the district administrations across Balochistan were taking steps to deport illegal foreigners.

He said a nationwide database of existing illegal refugees would be created, who would be prosecuted under the Foreign Act if they did not return to their native country.

He said the government was concerned about the activities of illegal foreign immigrants, some of them were involved in serious crimes like murder and robbery. Some of them were even found involved in terrorist activities.

"Pakistan will be cleared of illegal aliens at all costs," he affirmed. The United Nations had also recommended strict action against all those involved in terrorist activities, he maintained.

Web Desk

