Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Integrated strategy formed to eradicate violent extremism

APP
October 31, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Chief Coordination Officer of the Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Ayaz Khan on Monday said that an integrated strategy for the promotion of peace, tolerance, and solidarity among the youth, especially students, has been formed to eradicate violent extremism.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organised at Kohat University of Science and Technology. Dean of Social Sciences Dr Muhammad Naseer-ud-Din, Director Admin KPCVE Waqar Khan, Manager CVE Dr Irfan faculty members, administration officials, and other participants were also among the participants.

Dr Ayaz Khan shed light in detail on the problem of violent extremism in society, the contributing factors, and the resulting threats to peace, security, and stability. He informed about the efforts and plans of the Centre of Excellence in eradicating violent extremism. He said there is an urgent need for understanding and mutual respect between different religious and cultural communities, as well as close cooperation and collaboration between governmental, religious institutions to create a more secure society.

