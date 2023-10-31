Inzamam resigns as chairman of men’s selection committees

LAHORE - Inzamam-ul-Haq has resigned as the chairman of the national men’s selec­tion committee and junior selection committee.

Inzamam was appointed as the chairman of the national men’s com­mittee on 7 August 2023 and was also appointed chairman of the ju­nior men’s selection committee ear­lier this month. Inzamam said: “I am stepping down from the post to of­fer the PCB the opportunity to con­duct a transparent inquiry about the conflict-of-interest allegations raised in the media. If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chair­man Zaka Ashraf Monday responded to Inzamam ul Haq’s resignation as chief selector, saying that he took it on his own without discussing it with him. Zaka Ashraf said he did not meet Inzamam prior to his resignation and that he had called him to seek clari­fication on the ongoing controversy. “Instead of meeting or giving his clari­fication, he resigned,” he added.

There are allegations against Inza­mam, who resigned from his post earlier today, after it was revealed he holds shares in a company owned by players’ agent Talha Rehmani. This disclosure sparked concerns regard­ing potential conflicts of interest, giv­en that Rehmani represents several of Pakistan’s leading cricketers, includ­ing Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Furthermore, there are additional queries surrounding whether Inza­mam’s dual role as both Chief Selec­tor and a shareholder in a company that represents top cricketers might have an influence on player selec­tion decisions.

The PCB, in a statement, said it ap­preciates and acknowledges Inza­mam’s decision to voluntarily step down during this investigation. PCB has also formed a five-member fact-finding committee tasked with inves­tigating these allegations thoroughly.