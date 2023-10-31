IPP announces schedule of workers’ conventions

LAHORE - A meeting of the leaders of Isteh­kam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) was held here under the chairman­ship of President Abdul Aleem Khan, in which the party lead­ers expressed their satisfaction and happiness at the success­ful public meeting of Khaniwal. They congratulated Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan on this achievement and expressed hope that Conven­tions being organized in other districts of Punjab will also be successful in the same way.

Also, Information Secre­tary of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Punjab Col (r) Hashim Dogar unfolded the schedule of Workers Convention of IPP in other districts of Punjab. He said that the Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party will hold this Convention in Kamonki on November 26, Kasur on De­cember 03 and in Layyah on December 17 while the Party will organize the same public meetings in Narowal, Jhang, Sahiwal and Faisalabad. He added that Rana Nazir Ahmad will be head of the organizing committee for the Kamonki public meeting of Kamonki.

Hashim Dogar said that the IPP had successfully started a mass contact campaign from Khanewal and people have ex­pressed their full support. He claimed that the common man was totally fed up with those political parties who remained in power for a long time and now they wanted to bring real change in the country.