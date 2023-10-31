JIT summons Asad Umar in May 9 cases

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Monday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar in cases related to May 9 riots.

In this regard, Asad was asked to appear at the DIG Investigation office Lahore to record his statement in five terror cases pertaining to the May 9 mayhem.

The JIT was constituted by the Punjab government following the May 9 violence.



Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court on Saturday extended the judicial remand of PTI leader and former Punjab governor Umer Sarfraz Cheema and 153 others till November 11 in Jinnah House attack case.