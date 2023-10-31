Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Kendall Jenner channels iconic Marilyn Monroe for Halloween

News Desk
October 31, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES-Kendall Jenner entered into the Halloween spirit as the model transformed herself into iconic Hollywood actress-model Marilyn Monroe for the spooky season. This year, the supermodel opted for a simple yet chic look as she paid homage to the legendary actress. Taking to Instagram, Jenner revealed her look in which she can be seen wearing a plain black turtleneck paired with white pants and a blonde wig. “Happy birthday mister president,” the reality TV star wrote as a caption, referring to Monroe’s memorable moment with President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

