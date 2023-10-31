KMU-IHC holds seminar to mark ‘Respiratory care week’

Peshawar - Respiratory Care Week was observed with a dynamic and enlightening seminar at KMU Institute of Health Sciences (KMU-IHC) Islamabad.

A large number of professionals and experts in the field of respiratory therapy, people from various health fields, experts from Khyber Medical University and Shifa International Hospital, and a large number of students participated in the ceremony. The participants served as a platform to create awareness about the importance of respiratory care and the emerging role of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

A comprehensive programme was presented which was highly appreciated by the participants. In the ceremony, the president of the National Association of Respiratory Therapists Ehtesham, certified respiratory therapists Khateeb-ur-Rehman, Aleem, Khawaja Mohsin, Ureej, and Muhammad Bilal discussed the future of therapy and career counselling in detail in their speech. Participants were also introduced to the world of oxygen therapy, the importance of patient healthcare, and the important role of artificial intelligence.